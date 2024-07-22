Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.03 Billion Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $4,029,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Workday alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,803. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.