Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.58 Billion Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,694,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $4,576,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,073,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.33. The company had a trading volume of 526,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.95. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $124.01.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

