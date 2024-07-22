Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4 Billion Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,864,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 719,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.02% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $3,997,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 355,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

