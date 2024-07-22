Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.21% of CDW worth $4,196,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.91. The company had a trading volume of 109,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.84. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $184.99 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CDW



CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

