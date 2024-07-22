Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $3,724,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.41. 587,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,188. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

