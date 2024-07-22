Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.51% of Gartner worth $4,277,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT traded up $7.90 on Monday, reaching $466.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,948. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

