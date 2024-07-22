Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.90% of Palantir Technologies worth $4,529,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,377,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,083,913 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,468,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,580,219. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 236.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

