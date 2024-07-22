Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.38% of MetLife worth $4,418,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $76.90.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

