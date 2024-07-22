Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of UDR worth $1,910,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,482,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,242 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $79,897,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $60,952,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,373,000 after buying an additional 1,359,804 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 523,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,782. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

