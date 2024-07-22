Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,207,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 304,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Textron worth $2,130,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Textron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 408,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,053,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.