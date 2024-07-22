Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,491,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $3,627,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,607. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.23, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.11.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.72.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

