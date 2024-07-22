Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 345,754 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 345,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $1,853,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,945,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 681,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.74. The company had a trading volume of 520,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,614. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

