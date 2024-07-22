Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 52,335 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,992,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $3,596,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

