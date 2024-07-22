Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Solar worth $2,068,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 237,832 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $40,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,454 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.96.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR traded up $3.32 on Monday, reaching $219.75. 1,505,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,823. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.14.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

