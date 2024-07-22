Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,806,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $26.21. 491,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,500. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

