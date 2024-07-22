Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $3,568,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO traded up $40.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,631.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,053. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $810.26 and a 12-month high of $1,643.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,434.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,319.40.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

