Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,148,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $1,972,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,789,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $24,404,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,465,000 after purchasing an additional 460,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209,469. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

