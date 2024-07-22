Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,629,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Kellanova worth $1,812,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,849,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,410,356 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.62.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.77. 566,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,981. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

