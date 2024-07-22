Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.43% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $2,105,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.90. 257,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

