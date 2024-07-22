Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 116,518 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,112,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,946,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $188,129,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,328,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,875,000 after buying an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.7 %

BAH traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $157.22. The company had a trading volume of 136,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

