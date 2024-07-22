Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,408,103 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,637,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,408,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of DuPont de Nemours worth $3,575,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 282,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,843. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

