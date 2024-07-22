Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 231,202 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,805,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $2,220,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,843 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.37. 723,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.