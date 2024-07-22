Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 330,579 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,568,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 330,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.51% of Ford Motor worth $4,509,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,014,000 after buying an additional 528,823 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,716,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,132,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.