Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,341,728 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,468,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,341,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,254,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.14. 449,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

