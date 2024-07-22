Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 426,009 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,549,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 426,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $3,425,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,388,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

