Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 57,086 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,812,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 57,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $4,322,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.95.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FANG traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $204.21. 290,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,700. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

