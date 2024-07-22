Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 94,103 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,046,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $1,861,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.20.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LPLA traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.75 and its 200-day moving average is $262.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.