Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 983,729 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,611,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 983,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,895,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $3.73 on Monday, hitting $129.52. 3,828,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,012,736. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

