Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,793,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 886,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.48% of Hologic worth $2,088,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Hologic by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.22. 190,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,402. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

