Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,440,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Edison International worth $3,284,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $210,327,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $85,436,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,492,000 after buying an additional 667,273 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edison International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after buying an additional 580,117 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $75.05. 297,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

