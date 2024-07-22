Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,361,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap-on worth $1,884,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.10. The stock had a trading volume of 84,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

