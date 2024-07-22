Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,983,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,719. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

