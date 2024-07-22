Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRNS opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

