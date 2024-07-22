Veris Residential (VRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Veris Residential to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Veris Residential Stock Performance
VRE stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.
Veris Residential Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -24.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on VRE
Insider Transactions at Veris Residential
In related news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz purchased 10,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $567,920.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veris Residential
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.