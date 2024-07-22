Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of VSAT opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Viasat has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 348,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 766,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 115,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,511,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

