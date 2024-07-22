Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.02. 877,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,921. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

