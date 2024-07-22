Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.45.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of VTLE opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.22. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

