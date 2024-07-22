WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $95.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $82.08. 717,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,377. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,669,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

