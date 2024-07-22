Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Gap Down to $54.73

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.73, but opened at $53.54. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 13,341 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.12% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

