Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.79. 834,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,557. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

