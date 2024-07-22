Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys New Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $99,511,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,131,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.77. 1,129,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

