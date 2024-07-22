Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $362,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,688. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

