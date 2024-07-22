Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 1,449 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

DHR stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,858. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $269.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

