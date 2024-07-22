Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 38,080 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 943,210 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,584. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $100,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,246.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACK

Ranpak Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.