Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $478,594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.91. 710,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,481. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

