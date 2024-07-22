Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $184.00 at Bank of America

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $183.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.80. The company had a trading volume of 456,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,219. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.52. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $170.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,476 shares of company stock worth $7,689,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

