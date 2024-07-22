Weyerhaeuser Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:WY)

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

WY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

