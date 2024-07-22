Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$82.45 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$52.15 and a twelve month high of C$86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$400.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 53.74%.

In other news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.99, for a total transaction of C$27,745.60. In related news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.99, for a total value of C$27,745.60. Also, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,850. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,660 shares of company stock worth $11,281,465. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 48.02%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

