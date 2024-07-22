William Blair Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of BJRI opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.76 million, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $38.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

