Yangarra Resources Ltd. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Yangarra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of C$40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.10 million.

YGR opened at C$1.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$103.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.34. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.14.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

